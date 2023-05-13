Sports programming for this Saturday May 13

Snail Channel

6 am Cycling: Giro d’Italia, stage 8.

dsports

9:10 a.m. Spanish League: Osasuna vs. Almeria.

1:55 pm Spanish League: Real Madrid vs. Getafe.

dsports2

7 am Cycling: Giro d’Italia, stage 8.

ESPN

6:20 a.m. Premier League: Leeds vs. newcastle.

8:50 a.m. Premier League: Aston Villa vs. Tottenham.

10:55 a.m. Series A: Spezia vs. Milan.

1:50 p.m. Ligue 1: PSG vs. Ajaccio.

8 pm Boxing: Alberto Puello vs. Rolando Romero.

ESPN2

11:20 a.m. Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach.

2:30 p.m. Indycar: Indianapolis GP.

8 p.m. Boxing: Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Steven Butler.

ESPN3

7:35 am Moto GP: French Grand Prix, sprint.

11:25 a.m. Spanish League: Villarreal vs. Athletic.

ESPN4

8:20 a.m. Bundesliga: Union Berlin vs. Freiburg.

10:30 a.m. UFC: Preliminaries.

2 p.m. UFC – Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Jailton Almeida.

ESPN Bonus

6:50 a.m. Spanish League: Real Sociedad vs. Girona.

8:55 a.m. Premier League: Southampton vs. fulham.

6:50 pm Brazilian Championship: Atlético Mineiro vs. International.

Star+

7:50 a.m. Series A: Salernitana vs. Atalanta.

8:20 a.m. Bundesliga: Wolfsburg vs. Hoffenheim.

8:20 a.m. Bundesliga: Eintracht vs. Mainz.

8:20 a.m. Bundesliga: Bayern Munich vs. Schalke 04.

8:20 a.m. Bundesliga: Bochum vs. Augsburg.

8:50 a.m. Premier League: Manchester United vs. Wolverhampton.

8:50 a.m. Premier League: Chelsea vs. Nottingham Forest.

8:50 a.m. Premier League: Crystal Palace vs. Bournemouth.

9:50 a.m. Ligue 1: Strasbourg vs. Nice.

1:30 p.m. Series A: Inter vs. Sassuolo.

2 pm Brazilian Championship: Bahia vs. flamingo.

4:30 pm Brazilian Championship: Fluminense vs. Cuiabá.

4:30 pm Brazilian Championship: Palmeiras vs. RB Bragantino.

WinSports

4 pm Promotion tournament: Cúcuta vs. rangers.

6 pm Basketball: Cafeteros vs. wise men

8:30 p.m. Basketball: Team Caribe vs. Caribbean.

WinSports+

2 pm Colombian League: Medellín vs. Cali.

4 pm Colombian League: Unión Magdalena vs. Tolima.

6 pm Colombian League: Boyacá Chicó vs. millionaires.

8:30 p.m. Colombian League: Junior vs. Pereira.

SPORTS

