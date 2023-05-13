Sports programming for this Saturday May 13

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Italy spin
Italy spin
Cycling, international and local football and basketball, the highlights.
Snail Channel
6 am Cycling: Giro d’Italia, stage 8.
dsports
9:10 a.m. Spanish League: Osasuna vs. Almeria.
1:55 pm Spanish League: Real Madrid vs. Getafe.
dsports2
7 am Cycling: Giro d’Italia, stage 8.
ESPN
6:20 a.m. Premier League: Leeds vs. newcastle.
8:50 a.m. Premier League: Aston Villa vs. Tottenham.
10:55 a.m. Series A: Spezia vs. Milan.
1:50 p.m. Ligue 1: PSG vs. Ajaccio.
8 pm Boxing: Alberto Puello vs. Rolando Romero.
ESPN2
11:20 a.m. Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach.
2:30 p.m. Indycar: Indianapolis GP.
8 p.m. Boxing: Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Steven Butler.
ESPN3
7:35 am Moto GP: French Grand Prix, sprint.
11:25 a.m. Spanish League: Villarreal vs. Athletic.
ESPN4
8:20 a.m. Bundesliga: Union Berlin vs. Freiburg.
10:30 a.m. UFC: Preliminaries.
2 p.m. UFC – Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Jailton Almeida.
ESPN Bonus
6:50 a.m. Spanish League: Real Sociedad vs. Girona.
8:55 a.m. Premier League: Southampton vs. fulham.
6:50 pm Brazilian Championship: Atlético Mineiro vs. International.
Star+
7:50 a.m. Series A: Salernitana vs. Atalanta.
8:20 a.m. Bundesliga: Wolfsburg vs. Hoffenheim.
8:20 a.m. Bundesliga: Eintracht vs. Mainz.
8:20 a.m. Bundesliga: Bayern Munich vs. Schalke 04.
8:20 a.m. Bundesliga: Bochum vs. Augsburg.
8:50 a.m. Premier League: Manchester United vs. Wolverhampton.
8:50 a.m. Premier League: Chelsea vs. Nottingham Forest.
8:50 a.m. Premier League: Crystal Palace vs. Bournemouth.
9:50 a.m. Ligue 1: Strasbourg vs. Nice.
1:30 p.m. Series A: Inter vs. Sassuolo.
2 pm Brazilian Championship: Bahia vs. flamingo.
4:30 pm Brazilian Championship: Fluminense vs. Cuiabá.
4:30 pm Brazilian Championship: Palmeiras vs. RB Bragantino.
WinSports
4 pm Promotion tournament: Cúcuta vs. rangers.
6 pm Basketball: Cafeteros vs. wise men
8:30 p.m. Basketball: Team Caribe vs. Caribbean.
WinSports+
2 pm Colombian League: Medellín vs. Cali.
4 pm Colombian League: Unión Magdalena vs. Tolima.
6 pm Colombian League: Boyacá Chicó vs. millionaires.
8:30 p.m. Colombian League: Junior vs. Pereira.
#Sports #programming #Saturday
