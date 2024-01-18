You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Carlos Alcaraz.
Carlos Alcaraz.
Colombian soccer, Italy, Asia Cup, Australian Open.
WIN SPORTS +
6 pm: Colombian soccer, Patriotas vs. Jaguars
8:15 pm: Pereira vs. Cali
STAR+
6:30 am: Asian Cup, Iraq vs. Japan
9:30 am: Vietnam vs. Indonesia
12:30 pm: Hong Kong vs. Iran
ESPN
2 pm: Italian Super Cup, Inter vs. lazio
ESPN 2
7 pm: Australian Open day
ESPN 3
7 pm: Australian Open day
ESPN EXTRA
7:30 pm: NBA, Boston vs. Denver
10 p.m.: Golden State vs. dallas
ESPN 4
7:30 pm: Tour Down Under stage
