Monday, January 10, 2022
Sports program for Sunday, January 9

January 9, 2022
LA Lakers

Spain football, NBA, NFL, attractions.

Directv Sports
12:30 pm Spanish League: Alavés vs. Athlétic de Bilbao.
3 pm Villarreal vs. Atlético de Madrid

ESPN
6:20 am Serie A: Venezia vs. Milan.
10 am Spanish League: Sevilla vs. Getafe.
12:25 pm Serie A: Rome vs. Juventus
2:30 pm Ligue 1: Lyon vs. PSG

ESPN2
10:20 am Napoli vs. Sampdoria
8 pm: NFL, Los Angeles vs. Las Vegas

ESPN3
7:50 am Rayo Vallecano vs. Betis
3 pm: ATP Cup, final
7:30 pm: WTA, Adelaide International

NBA
Channel 675
7:30 pm: Chicago vs. Dallas
11 pm: Cleveland vs. Golden state

Channel 676
9:30 pm: Mepnhis vs. Los angeles lakers

