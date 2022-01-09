Sports program for Sunday, January 9

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
January 08, 2022, 09:38 PM
Directv Sports
12:30 pm Spanish League: Alavés vs. Athlétic de Bilbao.
3 pm Villarreal vs. Atlético de Madrid
ESPN
6:20 am Serie A: Venezia vs. Milan.
10 am Spanish League: Sevilla vs. Getafe.
12:25 pm Serie A: Rome vs. Juventus
2:30 pm Ligue 1: Lyon vs. PSG
ESPN2
10:20 am Napoli vs. Sampdoria
8 pm: NFL, Los Angeles vs. Las Vegas
ESPN3
7:50 am Rayo Vallecano vs. Betis
3 pm: ATP Cup, final
7:30 pm: WTA, Adelaide International
NBA
Channel 675
7:30 pm: Chicago vs. Dallas
11 pm: Cleveland vs. Golden state
Channel 676
9:30 pm: Mepnhis vs. Los angeles lakers
Sports
January 08, 2022, 09:38 PM
