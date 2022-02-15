Sporting vs. Manchester City, live: follow the Champions League live

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Manchester City.
The team led by Pep Guardiola seeks passage to the quarterfinals of the tournament.
February 15, 2022, 02:39 PM
With the pressure of each year, Manchester City starts the Champions League qualifiers in a kind scenario to advance like Lisbon, where they will face a Sporting de Portugal that, a priori, is very far from the level of the team led by the Spanish Pep Guardiola.
City has just lost last year’s final against Chelsea and that is why they are looking for revenge to win their first European title.
Sporting and Manchester City line-ups
THE ONCE OF THE CITY
Ederson, Stones, Rúben Dias, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Mahrez, Sterling and Foden.
BENCH | Carson, Slicker, Zinchenko, Aké, Mbete, Fernandinho, Lavia, Gündogan, Kayky, McAtee and Delap.
February 15, 2022
