Wednesday, February 16, 2022
Sporting vs. Manchester City, live: follow the Champions League live

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 15, 2022
in Sports
Manchester City

Manchester City.

The team led by Pep Guardiola seeks passage to the quarterfinals of the tournament.

With the pressure of each year, Manchester City starts the Champions League qualifiers in a kind scenario to advance like Lisbon, where they will face a Sporting de Portugal that, a priori, is very far from the level of the team led by the Spanish Pep Guardiola.

City has just lost last year’s final against Chelsea and that is why they are looking for revenge to win their first European title.

(Also: Video: James Rodríguez’s great goal that gave Al Rayyan the victory)

Follow the match here.

Sporting and Manchester City line-ups

