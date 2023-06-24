













Splatoon fan infiltrates a Nintendo conference to complain about the game | EarthGamer

The main reason for his complaint comes from the customization options in Splatoon 3. According to him, this title has a huge variety of options for the female characters. While the male characters have only a few.

It didn’t all stop there, he even took the hair styles of the men in these games as evidence. Since he assured that they are not as varied as those of women. Besides that the profile icons are also full of women. Finally, she mentioned that the gestures are planned to look better on the female characters.

Finally, the infiltrator said that throughout the publicity for splatoon 3 almost no men appeared. Which made him fear that these would be cut out of the final game entirely. After his complaint was finished, Shuntaro Furukawa, the president of Nintendo, simply thanked him for playing the title, but commented nothing on his complaints.

What is Splatoon?

splatoon It is one of the most popular and recent Nintendo sagas. In it, the players compete by teams in confrontations with different paint weapons. The goal is to see who can paint the most of the map in their color before the end of the game.

Source: Nintendo

His success has been such that he has already completed a trilogy. Even its latest title is still getting support from Nintendo, with a new event on the way for the next few months. So it looks like a lot of players are enjoying it despite the complaints from the insider fan. Do you think they will change anything as a result of your comments?

