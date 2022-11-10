One of the many consequences of the pandemic is that the big companies had to release their big movies on streaming services. While this managed to benefit subscriber numbers from different platforms, some filmmakers didn’t like the idea that the traditional movie theater experience was forgotten. One of these is steven spielbergwho has expressed his discontent in a recent interview.

In a talk with New York TimesSpielberg talked about how platforms like HBO Max they sidelined filmmakers in order to promote these services during the pandemic. This was what he commented:

“The pandemic created an opportunity for streaming platforms to increase their subscriptions to record levels and also threw some of my best filmmaker friends under the bus, as their films did not open unceremoniously in theaters. They were paid for and the movies were suddenly relegated, in this case, to HBO Max. The case I’m talking about. And then everything started to change.”

Let us remember that in HBO Max we could find movies 45 days after their premiere in the cinema, or even some, like Dune, arrived at the same time on this platform. Nevertheless, Spielberg believes that, as we return to normality, a balance has been found between these two options for large companies.. On related topics, new Harry Potter projects would already be in development. Similarly, here you can see the new trailer for John Wick Chapter 4.

Editor’s note:

It seems that finding the balance is very complicated, but it is possible. Let’s remember that Disney has a 90-day policy, where after three months, their movies come to Disney +. Gone are the days of simultaneous releases.

Via: Variety