Sunday, July 9, 2023, 09:25

















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

With the arrival of summer, exposure to the sun increases considerably, either in the daily routine by wearing clothes that show more skin or on vacation, when we are usually exposed to it. It is loved by many and hated by others, as its abuse can cause serious problems, since its radiation can be a threat to the skin, causing damage to the dermis that can range from a short-term burn to ending up developing skin cancer.

On the other hand, this source of light and heat is also essential for life, as it provides vitamin D and can even improve mood. Therefore, to enjoy its benefits without running the risk of damaging the skin, precautions must be taken when exposed to the sun: sun protection becomes an essential element. There are those who limit themselves to using it when they go to the beach or the countryside, but it is best to use the cream at any time when the skin is going to be exposed to the sun.

There are many brands and types for all tastes -cream, oil, spray-, and in all containers you can see a number that corresponds to the protection factor. It is usually 10, 20, 30 or 50, but do you really know what it means? Some people believe that it is the number of minutes that the protector has an effect on the skin, but this belief is not correct, as a pharmacist has explained in a publication on TikTok.

The user @farmaceuticofernandez, who usually shares health content for the general public, has denied this theory about the number of sunscreens, known as SPF, ‘Sun Protection Factor’. The truth is that it does indicate the protection time, but it is not exactly as believed.

In order to know how to read the SPF, one must take into account the natural protection of the skin, whose average is about 5 or 10 minutes. With this data, what the salor cream will do is multiply the natural protection by the number of the protection factor, so that if the natural protection is 10 minutes and the cream is 30, in total you will be protected for 300 minutes. When that time passes, you will have to apply the cream again.