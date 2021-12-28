E.in new car has a lot of merits. It smells fresh, the manufacturer gives a guarantee, and its owner basks in the pleasant feeling that there has been no other before him. On the other hand, there are some disadvantages, for example it can take seemingly endlessly until the desired object is delivered. Most of all, it’s expensive. No wonder that around seven million used cars change hands every year in Germany. The bad news: you can never be sure that the car from second, third or even more hands is not a sham.

Lukas Weber Editor in the “Technology and Engine” section.

But the buyer can minimize his risk by being careful. A particularly popular means of driving up the selling price is by manipulating the speedometer reading. How often this happens, of course, nobody knows, but there are serious estimates that it is wrong for every third vehicle traded. The damage caused by this is put at more than 6 billion euros. The manufacturers try to make it difficult for crooks to break into the software, but the locks can be bypassed. In addition to reputable companies that offer legal speedometer adjustments, for example because the translation or the tire size has been changed, there are also black sheep who make the used car more attractive for cash.