Lamia Al Harmoudi (Sharjah)

A number of faculty members specializing in engineering and sustainability programs confirmed that the trend towards sustainable or green architecture has witnessed a remarkable growth in the past decade, as it had a significant impact on preserving natural resources and the climate, and the UAE spares no effort in adopting a sustainable approach at various levels, as it had clear and proactive efforts in the field of sustainability.

They referred to the Cabinet’s decision in 2010 regarding the adoption of green building standards and sustainable building standards, to be applied throughout the country. The application of these standards in government buildings began in early 2011, as the project is expected to save 10 billion dirhams by 2030, and to reduce about 30 percent of carbon dioxide emissions. They pointed out the importance of the Abu Dhabi Emirate’s initiative regarding the five-level pearl rating system of the Estidama program, as it has become mandatory for all new buildings to obtain a one-pearl rating, while all government buildings and residential villas must obtain two pearls, and the Emirate of Dubai provided conditions and specifications for green buildings that contain 79 standard specifications that are now mandatory for all construction developments. They emphasized the importance of adopting sustainable architecture. Being the latest and best method for preserving the sustainability of the environment and its natural resources, pointing out that green building is a must-have trend, as it is one of the positive urban strategies for the environment and society.

sustainable construction

Dr. Adel Al-Tamimi, a professor in the Department of Civil Engineering at the College of Engineering at the American University of Sharjah, said: “A sustainable building is defined as a facility that is designed, built, operated and disposed of without disturbing the natural ecosystem. It is known that the construction sector consumes about 30% to 50% of the total energy used in society, and this is due to industrially produced materials, means of transportation and the use of air conditioners during the construction and operation of buildings, which leads to the generation of large emissions of greenhouse gases that negatively affect the climate. Therefore, the (zero carbon emission energy) initiative has recently gained international attention due to the increasing demand for construction and the high consumption of materials, potable water and energy. He explained: «The theory (zero carbon emission energy) revolves around the four pillars of sustainability, which are the environmental, social, economic and cultural pillars, which were mentioned in the objectives of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Program. In order to reduce the effects of climate change, innovative approaches to the design, construction, operation and disposal of buildings must be studied, such as implementing the circular economy model, increasing the use of renewable energy sources, efficient wastewater management, and passive thermal design, through improving the building envelope, effective insulation and natural ventilation.

smart buildings

Al-Tamimi emphasized: “New initiatives, such as smart buildings and automation, will play an effective role in developing the construction industry, by reducing the carbon footprint and minimizing the effects of climate change in various regions of the United Arab Emirates, as the UAE is moving forward towards 3D printing applications for concrete, based on the UAE’s sustainable approach. Examples of printed concrete buildings in the UAE include: Sharjah Traditional Villa, Dubai Al Warsan Building, and Future Office. A mosque, the first of its kind, will be built by 3D printing concrete in Dubai soon.

Circular economy

In turn, Dr. Salwa Behairy, Professor of Civil Engineering at the College of Engineering at the American University of Sharjah, said: “The concept of a circular economy, which is often defined as an economic system designed to reuse and regenerate materials and products and reduce waste, is a key component of the future trend towards reducing the environmental and economic impacts of the construction industry. Although the construction industry is considered the main cause of resource depletion, environmental degradation and climate change, it remains one of the most influential industries on the world in terms of providing job opportunities and contributing to the gross domestic product and the national one.

She added: “Controlled construction activity will remain essential to the survival and stability of countries and societies. Our responsibility, as construction educators, policy developers and industry stakeholders, is to highlight the negative impacts of the construction sector, and ensure that they are properly addressed, planned for and mitigated. The building programs in the College of Engineering at the American University of Sharjah are in line with the efforts of the UAE government to create a circular economy by addressing the knowledge gap in the country with regard to circular production and economic activity.

She pointed out the need for engineering faculties in various universities to meet in designing programs that introduce students to various concepts, such as digital applications, environmental control, resource management, and related fields and legal aspects, as acquiring knowledge in the early stages through educational programs in universities such as the bachelor’s level, moving to a master’s program in construction management and a PhD program in managing sustainable construction projects, is of paramount importance to modify concepts and obtain a generation aware of the importance of adopting sustainable building methods that conserve environmental resources.

trash mangment

Dr. Zarouk Sharifuddin, a professor in the Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering at the College of Engineering at the American University of Sharjah, explained: “During the past decade, the amount of waste generated in the United Arab Emirates has increased significantly due to population growth and the increase in various economic activities. In this context, the UAE implements sustainable waste management practices in various sectors, including manufacturing, waste treatment industries, launching university programs, adopting a mechanism for waste treatment and sustainability in health care facilities, and many others.

He added, “Academic institutions in the country must prepare programs and research that serve the sustainability and green engineering sector. At the American University of Sharjah, for example, we address various topics about sustainable practices in teaching, and in our research work, such as controlling air pollution and waste management in undergraduate programs, and teaching environmental engineering in postgraduate programs. In research work, we deal with projects related to industry in the region and around the world.”

Dr. Zarok said: “One of the recent research works we have been working on is the study of converting lightweight building materials waste into bioreactor filling media particles that can remove toxic air pollutants and odor emitted from landfills. In addition to research work related to sustainability and the development of innovative bioreactors for carbon capture and biodiesel production, sustainable management of intermediate waste, technologies for reducing volatile organic compounds and greenhouse gas emissions, employing the Internet of Things in waste management practices, and waste-to-energy processes that reduce the volume and mass of waste through incineration, gasification and pyrolysis. All this research is directly related to the transition to sustainable construction, reducing harmful emissions as much as possible to preserve the environment, and creating a new generation with conscious thought about the importance of this aspect and its impact on the future of other generations.