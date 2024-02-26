Mastering the English language can open many doors for you in the workplace, academic and social spheres, since it is the official language in most of the world. However, not all people have the opportunity to access a good course to learn it.

If you are looking for an option that is supported by the best educational institutions, take into account that the Polytechnic University of Valencia (UPV)highlighted among the top 5 academic institutions in Spain, launches an exciting English course for those looking to master a new language.

He programme, titled 'English: Business and Modern Living'aims to equip students with communication skills in English-speaking environments, addressing topics from daily life, sports, interviews and cinema.

Prestigious educational partner: edX, the Harvard and MIT platform

The course will be taught through edX, a online education platform created by Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). This collaboration seeks to provide the “best education” to people around the world, regardless of their geographic location.

One of the significant advantages is that it offers free classes for all students who wish to learn English. A payment of $667 Mexican pesos is only requested from those who wish to obtain a certificate that certifies their knowledge.

To register, applicants must complete a form on the edX website or through the link provided, including full name, username, email and password.

Although the course is open to the public, Registration is recommended to students with prior knowledge of the languageas it focuses on intermediate level multicultural learning.

The classes, taught by a specialized teacher, will be available in recorded format so that students can access them at their convenience. The program suggests dedicating 3 to 5 hours of study a week for a month to dynamically and effectively address all the available syllabus.

He course focuses on reinforcing reading skills, grammar, listening comprehension and preparation for job interviews through theoretical-practical activities. With the ability to learn through a multidisciplinary virtual environment, students will benefit from a comprehensive program that goes beyond the conventional classroom.