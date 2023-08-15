The almost 3 million that the future coach of the national team should pay to Napoli hold the table. The Federation has brilliant balance sheets, thanks to the blue brand, and could bear the expense. But the knot is political
In the strangest mid-August of recent years, Italian football dances around Spalletti’s clause, candidate to lead the national team. Aurelio De Laurentiis, the Napoli patron who released the coach under contract a month ago by agreeing an anti-competition penalty with him, is now keeping the point and does so not “for vil money” but for “a matter of principle” . For the Federation it is the same. Gabriele Gravina does not intend to pay anything in order not to create a precedent and not to run into statutory and fiscal troubles. In short, the problem is political for the FIGC, certainly not economic.
