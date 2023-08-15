In the strangest mid-August of recent years, Italian football dances around Spalletti’s clause, candidate to lead the national team. Aurelio De Laurentiis, the Napoli patron who released the coach under contract a month ago by agreeing an anti-competition penalty with him, is now keeping the point and does so not “for vil money” but for “a matter of principle” . For the Federation it is the same. Gabriele Gravina does not intend to pay anything in order not to create a precedent and not to run into statutory and fiscal troubles. In short, the problem is political for the FIGC, certainly not economic.