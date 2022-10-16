The Napoli coach enjoys yet another success: “Seeing that after the mistakes we have always tried again is something that makes it wonderful to train these players”

Napoli, like Osimhen, throws the mask. The striker left his mark again, scoring the decisive goal after the goal found against Ajax in the Champions League. This time it is Bologna that pays the price, for a success that relaunches Luciano Spalletti’s team alone at the top of the standings, after ten days.

Ambitions – A clear sign of the Azzurri’s ambitions, even if, as usual, the coach prefers to focus on the match. “It was essential to be able to reverse the inertia he could take after the various unfavorable episodes. We always behaved in the same way, always pushing the ball to the back and playing it close to the area. They are very important matches to take home. The group he has shown a great mentality, with high level plays and many chances. Seeing that after the mistakes we have always tried again is something that makes it wonderful to train these players “, he explained, in the interview granted to Dazn. See also From the awareness of Milan to the restart of Napoli, this is what remains in the eyes of the 8 big players

You change – A decisive resource of this start are the changes. Spalletti can draw on a thick bench and often the substitutions end up affecting the fate of the match. “The holders of the second half have reversed the final result. If this is the impact it is even more decisive than starting from the beginning and playing by trotting. We have many players who allow us to force some precautions even in advance. Osimhen is different. at Raspadori, he attacks the space and if things are not going well, Simeone can also be inserted “, he continued. The start thus launched suggests that the decline that cut Napoli out of the Scudetto race last year can be avoided: “I have good feelings this year too, we play great football and the team is involved. We want to try to improve. always, adding other things in the development of our actions. They are all very involved, everyone tries to give their best for their partner “. See also Spalletti: "Naples, now you have to always push to the limits of unconsciousness"

Focus – Then a focus on Zielinski, who did not suffer from the increase in field responsibilities. “He reasoned correctly and understood that his level of football is not that of last season. The changing room from before was not a limit but, on the contrary, it helped: we had totem poles that did not burn when they had the ball on their feet. Now maybe he has more courage because the development of the maneuver must take place with other elements “concluded Spalletti.

