SAfter the severe defeat of his social democratic party in the regional and local elections, the head of government of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, surprisingly announced early parliamentary elections. He got King Felipe VI. announced his decision to “dissolve parliament and call general elections,” Sanchez said in a televised address on Monday. Instead of December, as previously planned, the Spaniards should vote on their new parliament on July 23.

