1/2 final of the League of Nations

San Siro (Milan)

Spain beats Italy: 2 to 1

Goals: Ferran Torres (17th, 45th + 2) for Spain; Pellegrini (83rd) for Italy

Three months after being released by Italy at the gates of the Euro final, the Spanish team took revenge on Wednesday night in Milan by inflicting Squadra Azzurra its first defeat in 37 games. Despite many absences on both sides, the meeting was of a rather enormous intensity, Spain clearly wanting to forget its elimination last June. Helped by the nervousness of a Donnarumma copiously whistled by the Milanese public, and by the expulsion of Bonucci (30th), La Roja made the difference in the first period by Ferran Torres (17th, 45th + 2). At the end of the game, Italy saved the honor by Pellegrini (1-2, 83rd), but the score remained there. In the final of this first edition of the League of Nations, Spain will face the winner of France-Belgium on Sunday in San Siro.

Ferran Torres who opens the scoring for Spain against Italy

