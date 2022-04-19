The mask is no longer mandatory in Spain in most interior spaces, except in health and socio-health centers and on all public transport, as approved by the Government on Tuesday.

(Read here: The order to wear face masks on public transport in the US is revoked.)

With this measure, the face mask, the most visible symbol of the pandemic, is reduced to very specific spaces, after more than two years.

The new rule, which will come into force this Wednesday, leaves in the hands of companies the power to impose or not its use on workers based on the assessment made by the occupational risk prevention services, while in the rest of the areas will become only recommended.

It will be, for example, the case of schools, where it will no longer be mandatory to wear a mask in classrooms, although it will be recommended for teachers with some vulnerability; Nor will it be required in shops, supermarkets, restaurants and bars, as well as gyms, theaters, cinemas or concerts, but it will be recommended for people with risk factors.

The measure will continue to be mandatory in medical centers and public transport.

In health spaces, visitors and workers from hospitals, health or blood transfusion centers and pharmacies will have to wear it, except for people who are admitted, or nursing homes, in which the elderly will not have to wear it either.

And in transport, its use will be mandatory on planes, railways, buses and VTC (transport vehicle with driver), as well as on ships when it is not possible to maintain 1.5 meters of distance.

This decision was possible because the situation of the pandemic allows it, since to the high vaccination coverage of 92% in those over twelve years of age, there are some downward indicators and a decrease in the severity of the disease, he explained today in a conference of press the minister of Health Carolina Darias.

(In other news: US announces global virtual summit on covid-19)

The masks in Spain ceased to be mandatory outdoors since last February 10after the decrease in incidence after the sixth wave of coronavirus, which hit Spain in the months of December and January, largely due to the expansion of the omicron variant.

EFE