When a couple divorces Separation of assets is common. Appliances, property, cars and even bank accounts are divided equally, but what about pets?

Well, a judge in Spain has just given rise to a new idea for all those young couples who see a dog or cat as a member of their family, and has assigned that the human parents have to pay support to their dog.

In a Provincial hearing of Pontevedra in Vigo, Galicia, a Judge confirmed the ruling that determines the rights of a dog after the divorce of its owners, pointing out that The dog will receive support of 40 euros.

The pet will remain under the care of the woman, establishing that extraordinary and veterinary expenses will be half-defrayed. While the man is in the relationship, he will contribute 40 euros per month, adjusted annually according to the CPI.

Judicial resolution issued in November

The ruling, issued in November of last year, was released by the Judiciary recently. In addition to deciding on the dog's fate, the ruling established shared parental authority for the children of the ex-coupleas well as alimony of 150 euros from the father.

From the end of September 2023, Spain has a law for the protection of animal rights and welfare. This law recognizes pets as sensitive living beings, not mere possessions.

This legal measure represents an advance that allows animals to also benefit from family law, protecting them in cases of divorce from their caregivers, who continue with the responsibility of maintaining them.

Spanish law now recognizes pets as members of the family, protecting them in situations of separation or divorce. This means that animals are no longer considered mere objects and have specific rights that must be respected and protected by law.

Thanks to this law, pets no longer run the risk of being treated as simple material assets in cases of separation of couples. Now, specific measures are established to guarantee their well-being and care, taking into account their needs and their relationship with family members.