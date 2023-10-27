In his search for a majority in parliament, Spanish Prime Minister Sánchez has already gone further towards the Catalan nationalists than he wanted. Yet they don’t want to support him.

DThe negotiations on the Berlin traffic light coalition were a Sunday stroll compared to the talks currently underway in Spain. Pedro Sánchez is fighting for the support of seven parties to be re-elected head of government. But the Catalan separatists and the Basque nationalists are betting higher and higher as time becomes shorter. An amnesty for the Catalans who took part in the illegal independence referendum in 2017 is already considered certain. But that is not enough for the Catalan parties.

On July 23, voters made the conservative PP the strongest party, but did not give the right a governing majority. Since then, the parties in politically divided Spain have been unable to come together. If there is no new government by then, parliament will automatically be dissolved on November 27th, and the second parliamentary election in less than six months will take place on January 14th. Spain has been in a constant election campaign since the beginning of May. After the defeat of his Socialists in local and regional elections, Sánchez called for early parliamentary elections. His left-wing government, which has held the EU Council Presidency since the beginning of July, is only in office in an acting capacity.