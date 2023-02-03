South American sub-20: when and against whom is Colombia’s next match?

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Colombia sub-20 team.
Colombia sub-20 team.
The Selection lost its first game in the final hexagonal.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
a bit from the center facundo gonzalez gave him the 1-0 victory on Tuesday to
Uruguay about Colombia in a rocky and even match on the first day of the final hexagonal of the South American U-20.
La Celeste got the goal from a free kick taken by Fabricio Díaz and in which the goalkeeper Marquines gave a rebound that the center-back González caught to celebrate the winning goal in a very close match in which those led by Marcelo Broli ratified his favoritism to win the title.
next day
In the next round, scheduled for Friday, Uruguay will face Ecuador, which fell 3-1 with Brazil, and Colombia will play against Paraguay, which drew 1-1 with Venezuela.
The table is led by Brazil, by goal difference, with 3 points and +2, followed by Uruguay, with 3 points and +1.
To the Colombian National Team The scenario was complicated because they are forced to win in their next game, against the Guarani, without saying that Brazil will come later.
Friday February 3
Uruguay vs. Ecuador 3 pm Caracol Channel TV
Brazil vs. Venezuela 5:30 p.m.
Colombia vs. Paraguay 8 p.m.
The South American continental tournament will award four places for the 2023 U-20 World Cup, which will be held between May and June in Indonesia. On the other hand, three qualifying places will also be granted, in addition to Chile, for the 2023 Pan American Games.
SPORTS
More sports news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#South #American #sub20 #Colombias #match
Leave a Reply