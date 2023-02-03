Friday, February 3, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

South American sub-20: when and against whom is Colombia’s next match?

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 3, 2023
in Sports
0


close

Colombia sub-20 team

Colombia sub-20 team.

Colombia sub-20 team.

The Selection lost its first game in the final hexagonal.

a bit from the center facundo gonzalez gave him the 1-0 victory on Tuesday to
Uruguay about Colombia in a rocky and even match on the first day of the final hexagonal of the South American U-20.

See also  Meluk tells him (Coach for Colombia: with Ancelotti's profile)

La Celeste got the goal from a free kick taken by Fabricio Díaz and in which the goalkeeper Marquines gave a rebound that the center-back González caught to celebrate the winning goal in a very close match in which those led by Marcelo Broli ratified his favoritism to win the title.

next day

Colombia vs. Uruguay in the Sub-20.

In the next round, scheduled for Friday, Uruguay will face Ecuador, which fell 3-1 with Brazil, and Colombia will play against Paraguay, which drew 1-1 with Venezuela.

The table is led by Brazil, by goal difference, with 3 points and +2, followed by Uruguay, with 3 points and +1.

To the Colombian National Team The scenario was complicated because they are forced to win in their next game, against the Guarani, without saying that Brazil will come later.

Friday February 3
Uruguay vs. Ecuador 3 pm Caracol Channel TV
Brazil vs. Venezuela 5:30 p.m.
Colombia vs. Paraguay 8 p.m.

The South American continental tournament will award four places for the 2023 U-20 World Cup, which will be held between May and June in Indonesia. On the other hand, three qualifying places will also be granted, in addition to Chile, for the 2023 Pan American Games.

See also  The possible alignment of Atlas to face Cruz Azul in the Liga MX Super Cup

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#South #American #sub20 #Colombias #match

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

More than 200 miners are evacuated from the Zapolyarnaya-2 and Vorkutinskaya mines in Komi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result