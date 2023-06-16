Hassan Al-Werfalli (Benghazi)

The Speaker of the Libyan House of Representatives, Counselor Aguila Saleh, is leading consultations to form a mini-government to supervise the conduct of the presidential and legislative elections in Libya, and to find a way out of the crisis in the event that the “6 + 6” joint committee fails to achieve consensus on electoral laws, as Libyan parliamentary sources confirmed to Al-Ittihad. .

According to the sources, the Speaker of Parliament is seeking to make an amendment to the Constitutional Declaration, so that the electoral laws are included in the Fourteenth Amendment, which seeks the Presidency of the Council to agree on all parties to the electoral laws that will regulate the electoral process in the country.

The political deadlock has returned to the Libyan scene after some political and military components rejected the outputs of the “6 + 6” committee and adhered to rejecting the candidacy of military personnel and foreign nationals in the upcoming presidential and legislative elections. The United Nations Support Mission in Libya remains silent after the recent disputes.

In addition, the head of the Supreme Council of State, Khaled Al-Mashri, briefed yesterday a number of coordinators of political blocs that represent a large spectrum of those interested in Libyan political affairs, on the outputs of the Joint Committee for Electoral Laws “6 + 6”.

In the same context, the Supreme Council of the Amazighs of Libya expressed its rejection of the outputs of the “6 + 6” committee because of what it considered an insistence on marginalizing the Amazigh component in their representation in the upcoming House of Representatives and Senate, pointing to its marginalization over the past years and its deprivation of sovereign positions in Libya.