Sunday, January 14, 2024, 01:00







Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Mariano Albaladejo, owner of Gesa Mediación and former vice president of the Football Federation of the Region of Murcia (FFRM), has been meeting for several weeks with clubs, footballers, coaches and referees from almost all the municipalities of the Region, with a double intention: to present to them your project for…

This content is exclusive for subscribers