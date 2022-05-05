Governor Rubén Rocha had already addressed the issue of the hardships that the El Alto population is going through due to the drought, and yesterday his daughter, the state president of the DIF, Eneyda Rocha, presiding over a breakfast here with a cause, said that soon they will begin to make collections to bring aid to the affected families.

There are 12 municipalities affected by the drought, and the State Government is asking the federation to declare the disaster zone, so that the support that is sorely lacking in these crucial moments can flow.

Eneyda details that minimally they will bring them water and food, for which they will join the efforts of state and municipal government agencies and also of civil society organizations, which have always been supportive.

The affected families urgently need solidarity help to survive, while federal aid arrives or the rains become general.

Potpourri. The regularization of “chocolate” cars that began yesterday at the CUM, with dozens of owners who attended the first day to carry out the procedures, constitutes a lifeline because it gives legal certainty to the people who were being victims of “duck” enumerators and transit agents, who took advantage of the opportunity to extract money from them at every turn.

BLACKMAIL. “It backfired” on Texas Governor Greg Abbott: it turns out that in recent days he blackmailed border governors by ordering time-consuming checks on cargo trucks, blocking the border.

AMLO sent word to Abbot to “lower a hairline” because he threatened to declare an invasion of migrants and demanded that the governors stop it. The radicalism is due to the fact that he is campaigning for re-election.

But AMLO and Joe Bien agreed to redesign the route of the T-MEC industrial corridor train that will link Mazatlán, Sinaloa, with Winnipeg, Canada, which would initially pass through Texas, but will now go to New Mexico, to avoid future blockades.

TAXI DRIVERS. Rigoberto Rodríguez’s reelection as general secretary of the Union of Steering Wheel Workers in the North of Sinaloa is being complicated by the protests of the taxi drivers who, in addition to demanding accounts, remind him of when he unconditionally supported the PRI Mario Zamora for the governorship of Sinaloa and now one hundred percent of the 4T is said.