For the third consecutive year the appointment with is renewed Sorrento Roads by 1000 Miglia, an event that goes beyond the canonical roads beaten by the Red Arrow, offering participants the opportunity to drive on routes that cross some of the most fascinating territories of Southern Italy and in particular the Sorrento Peninsula and the Amalfi Coast. From 4 to 7 April 2024 the event will take participants on a journey that will allow them to discover local excellence in the heart of Campania.

The stages of the event

Keeping the town of. the center and beating heart of the event Sorrentohome of the technical and sporting checks on Thursday 4 April and the start on Friday 5, the competitors will be presented with the spectacular view of Sant'Agata sui due Golfi, Positano, from the Amalfi Coast, Amalfi and Maiori and then down until Paestumwith a stop for lunch and a visit to the precious archaeological park. In the afternoon, the return route will reach Salerno circumnavigating the State Reserve Valle delle Ferriere to then go up to the Pompeii area and descend towards Castellammare di Stabia before closing a Sorrento.

The conclusion of Sorrento Roads

On Saturday 6th, the cars will be exhibited between Villa Fiorentino and Piazza Andrea Veniero in Sorrento to be evaluated by a Popular Jury, while the crews will embark for Capri to discover the territory, traditions and unique specialties. The third edition of City of Sorrento Trophyan emotional one 1 vs 1 challenge with direct elimination in the center of the town, will close the sporting activity and determine the final ranking. The Awards Ceremony and the Gala dinner at a typical restaurant they will celebrate the winners and mark the closing of the event. Registrations will begin on January 18th and will allow admission to a maximum of 40 cars, with priority given to historic cars produced up to and including 1990.