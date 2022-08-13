The first penalty of the championship for Milan comes thanks to the Var. Minute 9 of Milan-Udinese, with the Friulians ahead 1-0: on Silvestri’s rebound on Brahim Diaz’s right, Calabria and Soppy pounce on the loose ball in the full area of rigor. The Udinese full-back hits his Rossoneri colleague, who, however, already seems to be falling.