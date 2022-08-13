The Udinese full-back hits the AC Milan player (already in the fall): Marinelli is recalled by Mazzoleni and grants the penalty
The first penalty of the championship for Milan comes thanks to the Var. Minute 9 of Milan-Udinese, with the Friulians ahead 1-0: on Silvestri’s rebound on Brahim Diaz’s right, Calabria and Soppy pounce on the loose ball in the full area of rigor. The Udinese full-back hits his Rossoneri colleague, who, however, already seems to be falling.
Marinelli makes the sign for the ball (in any case not touched by the Udinese player). But the call of Var Mazzoleni arrives: the referee goes to the monitor and punishes the entry of Soppy, however very messy and potentially dangerous.
August 13, 2022 (change August 13, 2022 | 20:48)
