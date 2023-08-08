Dhe driver steers, the technology thinks: Infotainment systems take care of almost all side jobs in the car, they know your personal taste in music, know where fuel is cheapest, give weather information and determine the perfect route to your destination without traffic jams. There is already mocking talk of the car becoming a smartphone on wheels and thus driving being neglected. There’s a lot to it. But at the latest with the transition to electromobility, a clever on-board system with charging planning for longer distances is essential. We wanted to know what the currently best systems are and what they can do and what you have to pay attention to when configuring your new car.

All leading manufacturers use a trick to make their on-board systems particularly attractive: they rely on lush or even huge screens. Size matters, is the psychology behind it, you are impressed at first glance when you look at the theater screen of the new BMW i7. It is intended for the passengers in the rear. At the front of the cockpit, Mercedes-Benz in particular is pushing the limits of what is possible when the hyperscreen in the EQS or EQE stretches across the entire width of the dashboard. It looks modern, almost futuristic, and a huge display has several advantages: you see more, for example while navigating, you don’t have to readjust the image section as often, and touch-sensitive buttons can be drawn larger so that your finger can hit them more easily.