Nuevo León.- On the afternoon of this Friday, April 22, Mr. mario escobar, Debanhi’s father Susana Escobar Bazaldúa, found dead in Escobedo, Nuevo León, declared before the media that he will soon be reunited with his daughter.

The moment was captured on video by Grupo Reforma cameras, where openly showed his pain at losing his daughter after 13 days of intense searches focused on areas surrounding kilometer 15.5 of the Monterrey – Nuevo Laredo highway, where the young woman was last seen.

In the video called “Habla familia de Debanhi”, published on the YouTube channel “Grupo REFORMA”, one of the reporters asked Mr. Escobar to send a message to the 18-year-old girl. The man shook his head from side to side and was about to leave without answering, he took a couple of seconds and said in a broken voice “thank you, thank you”.

Immediately after, he recovered to give a statement that was worrying for some of the people who saw the material on the social network: “Soon I’m going to be with Debanhi, when it’s my turn, but I’m going to see my daughter. Thank you”.

After the statement, she got into a vehicle and left the site escorted by a Civil Force van code “DAT-7-21”.

Discontent towards the FGJNL

in the same interview Mario Escobar was dissatisfied with the work of the Nuevo León Attorney General’s Officeas he pointed out that “they did not do their job” during the investigation due to the absence of Debanhi Susana.

He added that he will continue his fight until the authorities clarify the case, regardless of which government body is handling it (municipal, state or national), since he wants those responsible for the death to pay with jail time.

During his emotional words, he assured that he will not only strive for his daughter, but for all the missing women who have not been found in recent months and years, because like his, there are many other families in pain.

Debanhi’s father took advantage of the space to thank those who reached out to him during this process, such as volunteers in the search, the media, people on social networks and even elements of the prosecution.