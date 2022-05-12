The employees of Sony they showed some bewilderment when they read an internal email from Jim Ryan on the right to abortion, in which the CEO of the company urged simply to respect differences of opinion, without taking a stand for or against. The problem, however, is not so much that, as the fact that he then dedicated five paragraphs to the birthday of his two cats and the desire to get a dog.

In short, Ryan did not want to influence the company he directs on the issue of the Roe v. Wade, with the US Supreme Court trying to overturn it to undermine the right to abortion, but he wanted to let everyone know that “dogs are man’s best friend, they know how to stay in their place and perform very useful tasks, such as biting thieves and chasing balls that are thrown at them.“

Of course, some of the staff did not like this message very much, which sounded like a mockery, moreover on a very delicate subject, or, to put it to Amici My, as a kind of supercazzola, that is a way not to directly address the subject. talking about something that has nothing to do with it and is also completely inappropriate.