sony has just revealed some gadgets known as Mocopi. These are a series of sensors that the user can wear to read their movements. Later you can pass them to an avatar in the virtual world that will do exactly the same as the user.

Mocopi will work with a mobile app where you can see your avatar doing what you did. You can put it in real life scenarios or add some fictional ones that will be included. You will also have the option of recording phrases for the virtual character to say.

Sony’s contraption comes with six sensors. One for the head, one for the hip, two for the wrists, and two for the ankles. Along with the announcement was released a video on how it will work. Apparently it is a simple matter of matching the devices with the cell phone.

We recommend you: A patent reveals that Sony plans to enter the blockchain and NFT market

Mocopi will hit the Japanese market in January of the following year with a price of 49,500 yen (about 7,000 Mexican pesos). At the moment there is no information on whether it will become available in other parts of the world. Although perhaps due to the vogue of the metaverse, Sony will be encouraged by an international release.

What uses can be given to the new Sony device?

For now it seems that the Sony Mocopi is simply a device to have some fun with. However, many comments already position it as one more way to get closer to the metaverse. Since its technology can make virtual avatars represent our movements.

Source: Sony

It will surely take a long time to see this happen. Especially since, despite the promise of the metaverse, there has been little progress in its development. Maybe in January, when Mocopi is released, we’ll be able to see what users come up with. Would you use it?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about games and other topics.