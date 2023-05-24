PlayStation can be considered a gaming channel not without exclusives, even if the idea of ​​extending everything to the PC side is part of Sony’s plans. Soon we could see the launch of some new IPwe explain why.

A few days ago, Sony made its business segment meeting public, announcing the goals achieved by the company and those it aims to achieve.

One fact that is certainly worthy of note concerns theapproach to new IPs: starting from 2019, in fact, the company has invested more and more in new franchises and, by 2025, plans to invest 50% of its resources.

An important move and an investment, from a future point of view, which we hope will repay us through the placing on the market of new exclusive PlayStation products capable of conquering us as did Uncharted and The Last of Us.

At the same time, a substantial portion of PlayStation revenues will be used to secure sequels worthy of the name to the already famous IPs (yes, we are referring to Horizon 3).

We remind you that The highly anticipated PlayStation Showcase takes place tonightperhaps a chance to already see some new IPs in the works?

