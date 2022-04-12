Access to the current generation of consoles does not only depend on you buying one. As the Playstation 5 or a xbox series x. To enjoy it in a way, let’s say, more attractive, it is necessary to have a 4K television and, if possible, also with its respective HDR and 120 Hz.

Right now, it’s easier to get a Playstation 5However, how would you like to put together the console combo with your respective screen? Sony knows you want it and has already prepared something.

now the tv Bravia It has the necessary characteristics so that you do not get balls with configurations and others with a Playstation 5: It is 4K and 120 Hz. This last parameter is the most difficult to achieve because, in general, most equipment is 60 Hz or emulates 120 Hz and in a not so efficient way. To that we must add that it is also with its respective automatic HDR.

Where can you get this PlayStation 5 bundle with Bravia TV?

It is worth emphasizing that this promotion or package of Playstation 5 with screen Bravia we have only seen it explicitly in an advertisement for the German public.

The joke is that the user registers to acquire a new television Bravia – like the one revealed in the CES 2022 – and you can get a free PS5. This promotion will run from April 11 to May 10.

Nowhere does it say that they are going to give you Horizon Forbidden West or some other game. Will this promotion apply outside of Germany? The truth is that we have no idea if they are going to carry out this sales exercise in other countries, although it does not sound illogical for this to happen, especially when Sony wants to make their televisions more attractive.

