Sony and NCSOFT have announced that they have signed a collaboration agreement that aims to bring PlayStation on mobile through a series of synergistic productions. The agreement was signed by Taekin Kim and Jim Ryan.

At the dawn of the presentations of Project M, Project LLL and Project G, the Korean giant seized the important opportunity to collaborate with Sony to give life to a project that makes best use of each other’s skills and the strength of their respective brands.

“This partnership with Sony Interactive Entertainment marks the beginning of our efforts to build different synergies togetherusing the core competencies, technological capabilities and experience of both companies,” said Taekjin Kim, president and CEO of NCSOFT. “We will bring a new and entertaining experience to our audiences, across genres and genres. territories.”

“The collaboration with NCSOFT advances ours expansion strategy beyond consolesto enable PlayStation to reach a broader audience,” said Jim Ryan, President and CEO of SIE.

“NCSOFT shares a very similar vision to creating with Sony Interactive Entertainment high-quality, impactful entertainment experiences for players around the world, and together we are excited to collaborate to push the boundaries of gaming even further.”