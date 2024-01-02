It is well known today that artificial intelligence is stronger than ever, this is because some programs like ChatGPT They are dedicated to generating texts that are increasingly well thought out, this also happens with images generated from a description or imitation of patterns. This same factor has made camera manufacturers agree on a common factor, preventing AI from becoming the definitive decision regarding images.

According to what is said in Nikkei Asiacompanies like NikonSony, Canyon and more have agreed to add certain functions to their professional or semi-professional cameras, which consists of assigning digital signatures to the photos taken with the products. This may include the date, as well as the location where they were taken to avoid issues of plagiarism or details that can be easily replicated by technologies of this magnitude.

In fact, the group known as Associated Press since last October, this with the aim that starting in January or a little later, the new products that come onto the market already have this function and thus are not overshadowed by artificial intelligence. This is something similar to a Google technology that instantly detects fake images of people or landscapes that have been emulated in some way by computers and so on.

One of the dangers related to photographs that are modified with artificial intelligence is identity falsification, since people can take existing images and then take details and thus things are modified until they are shown as identification. There are also advertisers who can put products for sale that in the end are misleading, placing an image of it with certain changes to make it appear better than it really is.

Here are examples of things that never happened:

With this in mind, there have also been attempts to make laws related to the creation of false images that want to be communicated as real. This leads us to the fact that signing these photographs can help a lot to identify legitimate images, which will make the profession of photographer something easier. And jobs related to images are also in great danger due to AI, this also includes artists who make drawings or commissions to earn money.

