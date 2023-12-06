Are you gamers with a capital T who want to show everyone what your passion is in every area of ​​life, including life on 4 wheels? Then the product that Sony and Mercedes-Benz have presented might intrigue you.

An unprecedented collaboration between the car and video game company has given life to a new model Mercedes A-Class “Vibes”: the machine is inspired in design by none other than our beloved PS5.

As reported in the official press release released by PlayStationBlogthe (only) are already available for pre-order 50 copies of this car at the price of 55,677 euros.

By purchasing the car you can take it home a very respectable tribute: a PS5 digital edition with Gran Turismo 7 download code, to never give up your 4-wheeled passions.

The Mercedes A-Class Vibes is already available for pre-order on the official Mercedes-Benz website: take your time to admire the choice of colors and details inspired by the iconic latest generation PlayStation platform (but hurry, because stocks risk running out very soon).

Sony and Mercedes-Benz delivered a promotional video to celebrate this historic collaboration and allow us to admire the car from multiple angles: you can view it at the beginning of the article.