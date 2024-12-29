Despite the great professional career he has Sonsoles Ónegathe presenter lived this Thursday one of the most tense moments of the last few years in your program And now Sonsoles.

The protagonist of the conflict was the mother of the deceased singer Carlos Marín, one of the artists of Il Divo, Magdalena Mencherowho appeared by surprise by telephone to deny the words of Yola Berrocal.

The program, which addresses all the current events of the day from different collaborators, featured Yola as a guest, who appeared as Innocence representativeformer partner of Carlos Marín. The families of both are involved in an economic dispute that remains unresolved.

For her part, the mother of the deceased did not hesitate to express her opinion firmly, however, she did not do it in the way that Sonsoles expected. During his words and attacks towards YolaMagdalena did not let anyone else speak until she irritated the presenter and collaborators, who finally made a decision.

“You are all fakes!”

The singer’s mother assured that the representative was “lying” and that she is “a fake”, in addition, she stressed that she wanted to “hook up” with her son on different occasions. Faced with these qualifiers, Sonsoles was really surprised, who believed that both had “a good relationship.” “A good relationship? You’re all fake!” Magdalena said, to which the presenter replied: “Hey, I don’t put me in the bag“Excuse me.”

“You can’t talk, Sonsoles. You can’t refute it,” lamented Yola, who tried to speak and respond to the accusations about her, but the mother of the deceased insisted: “You wait for me to speak first. You don’t know anything. Are you silent? You’re leaving me for a liar. You don’t know anything. I’m not interested in talking to you“.

In the midst of a state of tension and shouting, Magdalena also addressed Beatriz Cortázar: “I don’t know who I’m talking to, but I’ll tell you one thing: you are very unprofessional“You can’t declare war on everyone,” replied Sonsoles, who between laughter and disbelief joked with Miguel Lago that they were “on TeleMagdalena.”

Finally, Sonsoles had to make a decision since it was really impossible to have a conversation, something that was making it difficult to continue with the program: “I say it calmly, Let’s lower the microphone to Magdalenabecause if not, he cannot speak (Yola Berrocal). Magdalena, don’t be angry.”

The presenter invited the singer’s mother to her program to continue the conversation, but Magdalena immediately declined: “Me, on television? No way, daughter. “Why, so that we can continue with this nonsense about what if you told me and what if I told you?” he said.