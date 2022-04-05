Sonic – The Movie 2 is the last film dedicated to the most famous blue porcupine ever: here is our review. As often happens in these situations, the second chapter turns out to be inferior to the previous one in terms of fun and vision, but this is not the case. The blue hedgehog entertains, entertains and also leaves us with a basic moral on which it is appropriate to reflect if you are adults and learn if it is a decidedly less mature audience to see it.

Blue and red

After nearly a year of captivity on the mushroom planet, the Dr. Eggman (Jim Carrey) can find a way to attract attention and be rescued by a new extraterrestrial entity: Knuckles, a red alien who desperately seeks revenge on Sonicconsidered the owl’s spiritual heir Longclaw unfortunately passed away in the first chapter of the saga (by the way: if you missed the review of the first chapter, we recommend that you read it here). On Earth in the meantime, Sonic is grappling with his new super hero business: he saves the city from criminals but, as often happens, he combines cooked and raw things, so the city does not always thank him for his deeds. On the other hand, the hedgehog wants to prove to himself that he is “big” now, that he can be a help for others: it’s up to Tom Wachowski (James Marsden) to line up the little blue rodent, explaining that things don’t always go our way and that the time to prove who you are comes as soon as you stop looking for him. As we know from the previous chapter, another little alien is also on Sonic’s trail: Tails, the yellow two-tailed fox, is looking for what is already a friend to him even if you don’t know him yet. Thus begins a challenge between the duo formed by our hero and the yellow fox against the red Knuckles and the evil Dr. Eggman. The film is rather linear, strong with a preponderant computer graphics and a strong sense of acting by Jim Carrey, but don’t expect who knows what pindaric plot flight.

Jim Carrey out of control

Although Sonic, voiced by Ben Shwartz in the original, goes all out to keep the film going, the big voice is Jim Carrey, which could have reached its last interpretation on the big screen according to the latest statements a few days ago. The comic is hilarious, even crazier than in the past, he manages to give thickness to sell to the main enemy of the little blue hedgehog who does his best to deal with the two new entries of the “game”: on the one hand Knuckles (Idris Elba in original and Maurizio Merluzzo in Italian) it is hard and inscrutable while on the other Tails (Colleen O’Shaugnessey in original and Benedetta Ponticelli in Italian) he is affable, friendly and tremendously adorable. The role of humans in Sonic – The Movie 2 it has been made much more marginal, to the point that they have dedicated a longer than necessary curtain to it which in fact undermines the optimal pace that the film had reached up to that point. On the one hand it is a film that can entertain, on the other it would have been better to lower the duration to an hour and a half instead of exceeding the two hours albeit slightly. Introducing two new characters isn’t easy and we understand it but too much time has been wasted, actually wasted on events that basically add nothing to the overall plot of the film.

Shadow coming

In the review, Sonic – The Movie 2 it seemed long to us: it lasts two hours and two minutes, this basically would not be a defect, it becomes so when the shooting time available is badly used, making the viewer live inconclusive minutes and minutes, when if they had been deprived from the film and perhaps inserted in a home context such as extra minutes dedicated to an extended version would have been much better. Sonic’s world is obviously utopian: the army is a joke, the police and the world in general accept without too many problems the presence of aliens on planet Earth and theDr. Eggman makes good and bad weather. Let’s be clear: it’s a good product but we were hoping for something more given the budget that was behind it. Don’t miss the final scene after the credits which obviously portends a third chapter even richer in characters and details.