LEGO And SAW have announced a new themed collaboration Sonicfor the happiness of the fans of the hedgehog, who will be able to give life to some of the most iconic places of the franchise.

Thanks to the new line LEGO® Sonic The Hedgehog™players will enjoy playing with Sonic, Dr. Eggman and the other protagonists of the franchise in some of the places that made the saga famous, such as the speed ball of Sonicthe laboratory of Tails or Green Hill Zone. The various sets will have different sizes and levels of difficulty, and can be combined with each other to create new exciting adventures or to recreate some of the most famous scenes from the Sonic saga.

As can be understood thanks to the nature of the two companies, the new collaboration between LEGO And SAW is all about creativity. fans of Sonicregardless of the generation to which they belong, they will be able to indulge themselves without limits in creating new paths through which to make the beloved blue hedgehog and his fellow adventurers dart, as also declared by Ivo GerskovicBrand Officer of SAW. The new line LEGO theme Sonic will be available starting next August 1, 2023 on LEGO.it or in physical stores.