The head of SEGA’s Sonic Team has offered more details of what’s next for the blue hedgehog.

The existence of sonic frontiers It has been rumored for a long time before its official confirmation. It is one of the most ambitious titles of SEGA in relation to the legendary character, and the trailer that we saw at The Game Awards 2021 made clear his intentions to offer a much greater experience than the ones we have enjoyed so far.

We still don’t know many details of how this Frontiers will be played, but Takashi Iizukahead of the Sonic Team, has offered more clues through an interview published in GamesRadar. In it, the Japanese assures that they will try to take Sonic to the next level by offering a game with a very different style.

We are focused on taking Sonic to the next levelTakashi Iizuka“We are focused on take sonic to the next level and making sure we represent him as the character fans know and love while also crafting an exciting new way to approach him,” says Iizuka. “With Sonic Forces, the team paved the way for creating action games on speed that put a twist on the usual Sonic story, which took place in a world where the evil Dr. Eggman prevailed,” he explains. “Once again, we’re expanding sonic universecreating new environments and additional features to craft a new open experience.”

In addition to the exploration component, the person in charge of Sonic Team has also talked about new combat systems. “We will introduce new combat styles to bring Sonic’s skill to the battlefield, and the new scouting options obviously have to do with the iconic speed that Sonic naturally has.”

Takasi Iizuka also did not want to forget about the different platforms, offering his vision of the benefits that the new generation will provide, even if it is also launched on the previous consoles. “We are very excited to bring the game to next-gen consoles as visual and technical elements will improve on those platforms. As games start to launch natively on the new generation it will be exciting to be part of the wave that will carry all that potential.”

Sonic Frontiers is scheduled to launch on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch by the end of this year 2022. The title will make a dozen languages ​​​​available to players between voices and subtitles, in addition to having in its music the presence of Jun Senoue, a classic composer of the franchise.

