Saturday, December 2, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Sonic 3: Shadow Shows Up

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 29, 2023
in Gaming
0
Sonic 3: Shadow Shows Up


Soul of Ankiril Tournament

The social channels of Sonic they posted an image to announce the start of filming of the third film belonging to the saga and scheduled for December 2024.

Shadowthe blue hedgehog’s arch-villain, shows himself with clenched fists in his iconic shoes next to the clapperboard at the start of filming in the shared image.

The post recalls exactly what was anticipated in the post credit scene of Sonic 2alluding to the centrality that the character will have in this highly anticipated third chapter.


Soul of Ankiril TournamentSoul of Ankiril Tournament

ImageImage

What is certain is that all fans have been waiting for the arrival of this character and will expect to see the video game hero dealing with his infamous antagonist.


Soul of Ankiril TournamentSoul of Ankiril Tournament

Some have already expressed themselves on social media, sharing anxieties and expectations regarding what the infamous antihero might look like, appearing impatient and curious.

While waiting for further information regarding the new animated film produced by Paramount on the beloved pet Sawwe leave you our review of Sonic 2.

See also  Free Pride items coming to Two Point Campus on release


Soul of Ankiril TournamentSoul of Ankiril Tournament


#Sonic #Shadow #Shows

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts