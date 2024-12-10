Last Monday, at 7:00 p.m., the Valencia Cathedral held a funeral mass in tribute to the 222 fatal victims of the DANA which, on October 29, devastated Valencia.

Despite the passing of the weeks, the mud continues to be the protagonist in the streets of the affected municipalities and, therefore, the indignation has not disappeared. So, when The politicians attended the aforementioned mass, the neighbors protested strongly.

In the case of Sonia, whose father died due to DANA, she chose to leave the temple and, this Tuesday, she explained her reasons in The critical look: “I felt anger, helplessness and, at the same time, disbelief at seeing them.. First of all, my criticism of the Generalitat Valenciana, but also of all politicians. It’s not about parties or colors, It’s about lives and people“.

“I want to highlight the example that we have given to politicians because, thanks to all the volunteers, we have moved forward. The citizens have voted for them and no one has lived up to it or done their job“added Sonia who, in addition, has made her indignation very clear with the actions of Spanish politicians: “Only I ask you to do your job well because in this case they didn’t do it and they left us in water up to our necks.

“We, as citizens, are responsible for paying taxes, but they don’t do it and they are still there, but on top of that They have the little shame to come to the victims’ funeral. Is this our representation? I don’t want it,” added Sonia, who, regarding the presence of the kings at the event, noted: “For me that was neither a thing nor a thing. His presence neither bothered me nor stopped bothering me. To me, what What bothered me were the political officials responsible for my father’s death.. It was a funeral for the victims and they have not respected the pain. “I needed them to respect my privacy and they haven’t respected it.”





For her part, Ana Terradillos has understood Sonia’s discomfort and has stated: “If my father was trapped in a car, he would think exactly the same as Sonia. I would have left and would not have entered the church. Fuck them“.