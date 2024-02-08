Dhe Russian pop singer Shaman, the darling of pop music propaganda for the Ukrainian war and recently also a confidant of President Putin in his re-election campaign, has released a new song in which he portrays himself as a persecuted opposition figure. In his previous hits, Shaman, whose real name is Yaroslav Dronov, strutted across Red Square or rushed through Russian fields.

Say your name, hero!

The music video for “Am Leben” (Shiwoj) shows him, clutching a cross pendant, sitting in chains in the dungeon; it develops almost biblically with a kind of ancient Pilate's verdict in front of a bloodthirsty crowd. Shaman released the video on January 18, the day after the third anniversary of the homecoming of Alexei Navalnyj, who reported on the X platform that in the penal colony he was forced to listen to Shaman's song “I am Russian” (Ja russky) every morning .