An at times dramatic fight between the Canadian left-handed and Sonny who, after losing the match by two points in the second set, saves himself from Shapo’s assaults and closes for the blue advantage

From today we are all sick with Insonnya! Sonny Sonego gives Italy another incredible performance of technique and heart and brings the first point of the semi-final to Italy who leads 1-0 over the Canadians. He finishes 7-6 6-7 6-4 in three and a quarter hours. After twists and turns that only a heart like Sonego’s could bear. Now it’s up to Lorenzo Musetti to enter the field in the difficult match against Felix Auger Aliassime. The dream of the final against Australia continues.

The match — Coronary proof first set. Sonego immediately takes two slaps, nine points to zero for Shapovalov who goes 2-0 0-15. Then in the third game the Turinese recovers, unlocks the score and loads and takes courage. A double fault by Shapovalov gives him the push to go up 15-30. We go to the advantages, ball in the net by Denis and an opportunity for a counterbreak for the Turin player who recovers the disadvantage by sealing the 2-2. The left-footed player doesn’t get upset, he has two break points, but the blue charges up and draws energy from the bench with the ultra Berrettini unleashed and holds for the 3-3. The two continue to fight each other with continuous exchanges of break points but the first set is decided at the tie break: Sonego starts from the blocks and flies to 5-1 but Shapo comes back up to 5-4- Lorenzo’s minibreak for 6-4 and first set in the safe in the arena shouting “Italia-Italia”. See also Lazio, debut with a bang in the Europa League: Feyenoord beaten 4-2

Psychodrama 2nd set — The 10th game is played, you can’t go wrong with Shapovalov ahead 5-4. Sonny needs to stay in the set. Down 0-15 he has to serve the second and another forehand error sends Shapo ahead 30-0. Three set points for Canada. The first is cancelled, the second as well with a forehand winner. Another winner and third set point cancelled. An unfortunate mistake gives Canada another set point. Winning service to return to the benefits. Fifth set point. And again pluses. Finally he has a ball to make it 5-5 and concludes. But what anxiety. We must try to close it in two to avoid the comeback of the Canadian. It doesn’t happen, because the tie break is a psychodrama. Sonego goes up 5-2, Shapo shortens 5-4. Slap on the fly after an exchange of 23 shots that comes out by a few centimeters, it’s 5-5. Double fault and Canada set point. Sparks between Volandri and Dancevic who exulted on the double fault. The second set is Canadian, Shapo closes the tie break 7-6. All to be redone. See also Women's spring, Roma are Italian champions: Juve beaten 2-0 in the final

The epilogue — The third set is another battle of heart and nerves with Lorenzo who immediately has to save break points in the opening and three more in the seventh. The adrenaline sustains the Turinese who after more than three hours manages to maintain his lucidity and close a great service game for 5-4. Shapovalov, until then author of a great performance but collapses at the most beautiful, sinks between errors and double faults and allows Sonego to close at the first match point, another extraordinary game. Now it’s up to Musetti against Aliassime. The dream continues.

