Police investigation in Japan: Man in camouflage uniform kills four people. © Takuto Kaneko/Kyodo News/AP/dpa

Brutal murder in Japan: At least four people were killed with knives and hunting rifles. The perpetrator in camouflage uniform tried to entrench himself – apparently unsuccessfully.

Nakano, Japan – A man in camouflage uniform and carrying a gun – generally not an uncommon sight everywhere, although animal hunting, including the strong expression of Japanese dolphin hunters, is very controversial. However, what happened on May 25 is particularly shocking. The apparent hunter had no animals in his sights. Four people fell victim to his hunting and stabbing weapon.

Man in camouflage uniform kills at least four people with a hunting rifle and knife – and entrenched himself

“Behind her was a man in camouflage with a long knife that he rammed in her back,” a 72-year-old woman told public broadcaster NHK. Shortly before that, the victim had asked her for help. The attacked woman had fallen and was therefore found food for the brutal course of events. Neighbors tried in vain to revive her. She was one of three other victims. These investigation results are already available:

Perpetrator: 31-year-old man

Victims: Two women and two police officers aged 46 and 61

Crime scene: outside of a farm near Nakano

Scene of the crime: stab wounds and shots with a hunting rifle

The incident happened in a suburb of Nakano in Japan. In addition to the woman, another person and two police officers were also stabbed, some were shot. According to the Japanese news agency Kyodo, the perpetrator then holed up inside a building.

After brutal murder in camouflage uniform: Police arrest suspect

In the early morning hours of the following day, the police were able to arrest the entrenched perpetrator, the Japanese news agency reports. According to reports from several local media, the 31-year-old perpetrator is said to be the son of the Nakano City Parliament Speaker.

We pray for the souls of the deceased and offer our deepest condolences to the bereaved.

A spokesman for the Japanese government addressed the bereaved with a message of condolences. Brutal murders hit the population like a blow. In Germany, the type of killing in the Luise case was last shocking.

Because of strict gun laws: homicides are rare in Japan

With an estimated value of about 0.25 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, the homicide rate in Japan is rather low. In comparison: According to police crime statistics, the murder rate in the USA in 2020 was around 6.52. The reason for the comparatively rare homicides is the strictly regulated carrying of weapons.

Nevertheless, the current incident is not an isolated case of brutal attempted murder. Last year there was a fatal assassination attempt on former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at a campaign event in the city of Nara, and another assassination attempt on Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in April was prevented.