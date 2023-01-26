His daughter wanted to see the Feyenoord-Ajax preview. He wanted to take a walk through the Limburg forest in front of his house. No one thought he would come home with deep wounds from a wild boar biting his left forearm. “I wish I had listened to my daughter”, the shocked Remko looks back.
Sami Kappe
Latest update:
19:36
