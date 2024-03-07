There is no doubt that nature will never stop surprising us, especially those meteorological phenomena that occur outside the planet. Landbut that at the same time are visible from it, such as the eclipses.

Under this understanding, in case you are a fan of this type of astronomical events, please know that in the Mexican national territory there are strategic places where these types of events are best seen.

In this vein, for the next total solar eclipse that will take place next April of this 2024you can't stop reading below which are the best places to witness it.

Under this context, according to scientific data, it is expected that there will be 3 states of Mexico that are privileged with the view of the total solar eclipse that will take place on April 8 of this year.

More specifically, it will be the tourist destination of Mazatlanin the state of Sinaloathe best place in Mexico to see the total eclipse of the Sun next month this year, since the partial eclipse can also be observed.

Solar eclipse: Where in Mexico should you go to see the astronomical phenomenon in April 2024?/Photo: Freepik

For its part, the other two Mexican states that will have a privileged view of the solar eclipse in April 2024 will be, on the one hand, the state of Durangoand, on the other hand, Coahuila de Zaragoza.

Meanwhile, in the case of the state of SinaloaIn addition to Mazatlán, other areas where the total solar eclipse will be seen will be El Quelite, Heroica Ciudad Concordia, El Castillo, Villa Unión, El Rosario, Cofradía, Escuinapa de Hidalgo, San Ignacio or Teacapán.

For its part, in the case of the state of Durangothe best places to observe the April astronomical phenomenon will be El Salto, the city of Durango itself, Santiago Papasquiaro, Nuevo Ideal, Canatlán, Francisco I. Madero, San Juan del Río, Guadalupe Victoria, Rodeo, Cuencamé de Ceniceros and Gómez Palacios .

Lastly, in the case of CoahuilaIf you want to better appreciate the total eclipse of the Sun you should go to Torreón, Cuarto Ciénegas de Carranza, Los Americanos, Laguna del Rey, San Buenaventura, Monclova, Castaños, Minas de Barroterán, Ciudad Melchor Múzquiz, Palaú or Sabinas.

It should be taken into account that to observe a solar eclipse it is always It is advisable to use special protection for this, and, in this way, avoid damage to the eyes..