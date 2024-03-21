The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) chose a place in Mexico as the best in the world to witness the solar eclipse that will occur on April 8. A group from the agency will even work together with other specialists from the Latin American country to document this phenomenon. If you want to be there, You should know that the city is less than three hours from California.

Mazatlán, in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico, is considered by specialists to be the most ideal place in the world to witness the astronomical phenomenon. Due to this, the Ministry of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation, through the Mexican Space Agency, will work together with NASA and the Mazatleca Astronomical Society, to carry out various activities within the framework of the 2024 total solar eclipse.

The specialists highlighted that This astronomical event is special for its characteristics. For example, it will have a broader trajectory than usual, covering various areas of Mexico, the United States and Canada. In fact, another one with these characteristics will not be repeated for 300 years in this area.

If you live in California and want to get to Mazatlán, the best place in the world to appreciate the total solar eclipse, the time it will take to get there depends on your starting point. These are the general data:

If you fly from Los Angeles, consider that there are two direct flights per day to Mazatlán, and that you will reach the destination in approximately 2 hours 34 minutes.

If you are flying from San Francisco, there is one direct flight per day, and it will take you 3 hours and 17 minutes to get to Mazatlán.

If you fly from San Diego, there are only flights with stops available, which is why it will take around 7 hours and 40 minutes to get to the state of Sinaloa.

If you fly from San José, you will also have to make a flight with a stopover, so it will take you around 7 hours to get to Mazatlán, Mexico. See also “You are shyly silent.” Nebenzya reproached the United States for inaction in the case of the deceased American after statements about Navalny

However, consider that, In the United States, the eclipse can be seen from Dallas, Texas, to Caribou, Maine. Likewise, experts have mentioned that, in its partial phase, the phenomenon can be seen in forty-eight states of the American Union.

This is the path that the eclipse will follow in the United States. Photo:POT Share

The states of the United States where the eclipse will be best seen

If you don't want to leave the United States, don't worry, there is still time to get close to one of the places where you can best appreciate the moment in which the Moon practically completely covers the Sun, projecting its shadow on the planet and creating an effect known as ring of fire. According to NASA, These are the places and times where the astronomical phenomenon will be best seen in the US:

Dallas, Texas – 1:40 PM (CDT)

Idabel, Oklahoma – 1:45 PM (CDT)

Little Rock, Arkansas – 1:51 PM (CDT)

Poplar Bluff, Missouri – 1:56 PM (CDT)

Paducah, Kentucky – 2 PM (CDT)

Carbondale, Illinois – 1:59 PM(CDT)

Evansville, Indiana – 2:02 PM (CDT)

Cleveland, Ohio – 3:13 PM (EDT)

Erie, Pennsylvania – 3:16 PM (EDT)

Buffalo, New York – 3:18 PM (EDT)

Burlington, Vermont – 3:26 PM (EDT)

Lancaster, New Hampshire – 3:27 PM (EDT)

Caribou, Maine – 3:32 PM (EDT)

Finally, it should be noted that to view the eclipse safely, special solar filters must be used that meet the requirements of the international standard ISO 12312-2, since This phenomenon can cause permanent eye injuries.