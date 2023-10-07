A year after the birth of their first child, the couple decided to end their relationship: the reason

Big concern among fans of Sofia Crisafulli and Agostino Catanzariti, the most followed stars of Tik Tok. In recent days the couple have become the protagonists of an announcement that is making the rounds on the web, leaving everyone speechless. A year after the birth of their first child, the love between the two failed. Let’s find out together what happened.

Sofia Crisafulli and Agostino Catanzariti are no longer a couple. Sofia herself made the news public with a long post that caused all the fans to worry a lot couple. We remember that only a year ago Sofia and Agostino became parents of the little one Thiago.

These were the words with which the tiktoker announced the end of the love story with her partner:

As I told you about the beginning, I would also like to tell you that the relationship between me and Agostino It’s over for a while now. Obviously not for last night’s live broadcast, where out of place things were also said and I apologize for this, after all I ask you for a little bit of tact and delicacy on both sides, don’t send hate to anyone because no one hates each other, things They haven’t been in a while, but I rightly prefer to keep other things between us private.

And, continuing, Sofia Crisafulli he then added:

There will always be Thiaghino and there will always be respect and civility for him. I ask you again for tact and delicacy for both of us.

After the tiktoker announcement, Agostino Catanzariti he decided to remain silent and not comment on what his partner revealed publicly.

There have been rumors of a possibility for days now crisis between the two tiktokers and a few hours ago, unfortunately, the confirmation arrived.