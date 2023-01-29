Pablo Muñoz Gabilondo | Journalist
Presents ‘Pipper en ruta’ on La 2, a format that promotes the integration of pets and responsible ownership of animals
What began as a blog where he traveled more than 50,000 kilometers and one hundred main Spanish destinations with his dog Pipper to promote the integration of pets in tourist sites has now moved to television. The journalist Pablo Muñoz Gabilondo presents ‘Pipper en ruta’, a program that is broadcast on Saturdays on La 2 a
#Society #familiar #dog #travel #train
