Mexico.- After the sad news of the death of Akira Toriyamathe creator of renowned mangas and anime such as dragon ballDr. Slump and character designer of video games like Dragon Quest and Blue Dragonsocial media users reacted with drawings and the best moments of the anime.

Akira Toriyama passed away at the age of 68 on March 1, 2024.but it was not until yesterday that his death was announced in a statement due to a subdural hematoma, which is the accumulation of blood in the covering of the brain and the surface.

Users of social networks, be it Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, shared the best moments of the anime of Dragon Ball Z and drawings in honor of Akira Toriyamain addition to phrases that characters like Goku and Vegeta have said, since without a doubt the anime has transmitted values ​​such as never giving up and protecting your loved ones.

In Dragon Ball, even though a more powerful enemy always arrives than the previous one, the protagonists face adversity through training and techniques, although in real life we ​​do not have to fight against a villain, It could be a reflection of life and its problems.

Social media users reacted to the sad news / Photo: Capture

Techniques such as fusion and Henki-Dama, They show that sometimes we cannot solve a problem and it is not wrong to ask for help to others.

Goku had a lot of influence in Mexico / Photo: Capture

Companies like Toei Animation They mourned the death of Akira Toriyamaeven Mario Castañeda, who provides the renowned voice of Goku, is devastated by the death of the mangaka.

Goku's voice mourns the death of Akira Toriyama / Photo: Capture

“I just found out about the death of Akira Toriyama, creator of Dragon Ball… I can't believe it!!! His work, Goku, changed my life…!! Rest in peace…!!”, wrote Mario Castañeda in X. There is no doubt that Dragon Ball was a great influence in Mexico.

“If I don't do it, no one else will” / Photo: Capture

The majority of Mexicans have Goku as their idol and as children we all tried to do a Kamehameha or fly like a sayayin, so we must remember the beautiful messages of his works.

“You will become a great rival” / Photo: Capture

“It is not a sin to fight for justice, on the contrary, it is a good deed, remember that there are opponents who will never understand with words alone… Protect the living beings and plants of this world that I loved so much” / Photo: Capture

Always with a sayayin pride / Photo: Capture

Dragon Ball has many good messages / Photo: Capture

