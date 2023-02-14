Soccer player bought a beer when he was changed in the game, video

Unusual things in football and these. Joel PohjanpaloFinnish striker Venice, of the Serie B of Italy, left the field at 81 minutes of the jueco nontra spal. So far, nothing new.

His replacement was andrija novakovich and at that moment his team was winning 2-1, a game played at the stadium Pier Luigi Penzo.

Pohjanpalo appeared seconds later, a glass of beer in hand. That caused curiosity in the fans, who did not know whether to laugh or repress it.

Key and with history

The player was key to the victory of his team, which was forged with the goals of Tanner Tesmann and Nicholas Pierini.

The Finn left the field by order of DT, Paolo Vanoli, and he went straight to the bar in the stands, ordered a beer and bleated drinking it.

Your statistics

Pohjanpalo is 28 years old and has nine goals for Venezia in 23 games played. He arrived in Italy after passing through the Bundesliga, Well, he was part of the Bayer Leverkusen.

It has a nice story. In the eurocup In 2020, he scored the first goal for his country’s team in that tournament, after the game resumed after it was suspended due to the cardiac arrest he suffered Christian Eriksen.

