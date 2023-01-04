Soccer field of the Fifa headquarters in Zurich is named Pelé

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The stadium is renamed ‘Pelé-Fifa Zurich Stadium’.
The stadium is renamed ‘Pelé-Fifa Zurich Stadium’.
In days gone by, Fifa asked countries to have stadiums named after the player.
January 4, 2023, 10:47 AM
Fifa has reported this Tuesday that will baptize the soccer field of the Fifa headquarters, in Zurich (Switzerland), with the name of Peléwho passed away on December 29 at the age of 82.
Fifa gives “so an example that could be followed around the world as a tribute from the soccer community to the Brazilian legend who passed away last week.

The president of FIFA, Gianni Infantino, attended Pelé’s funeral on Monday at the Vila Belmiro stadium de Santos (Brazil) and suggested that each of Fifa’s 211 member associations name at least one stadium or venue in their country with the name of the Brazilian icon.
“The most important thing is to pay tribute to King Pelé and, although I have humbly suggested that in all our 211 member associations at least one stadium or football venue bears his namewe will set an example by giving the field of our headquarters the name ‘Pelé Stadium – Fifa Zurich’,” Infantino said in a Fifa note.
EFE
