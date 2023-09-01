Mayor Sobyanin said that air defense forces shot down a drone flying towards Moscow near Lyubertsy

Air Defense Forces (Air Defense) prevented an attempt to fly a drone to Moscow. This was announced by the mayor of the capital Sergei Sobyanin in Telegram-channel.

As the mayor specified, air defense systems shot down a drone near Lyubertsy. According to preliminary data, no one was hurt, the destruction was avoided.

“Emergency services are on the scene. Thanks to the military for not letting us spoil the Day of Knowledge!” Sobyanin wrote.

Against the backdrop of an attempted drone flight at the capital’s Vnukovo and Domodedovo airports, more than 40 flights were delayed, 20 were canceled, follows from data Yandex.Schedule service. In Vnukovo, 18 flights were delayed and 6 were canceled, in Domodedovo – 25 were delayed, 14 were canceled. The Federal Air Transport Agency has not yet commented on the delays.

A day earlier, on August 31, a drone of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) also tried to attack Moscow. Then the drone was shot down by air defense forces in the Voskresensky district of the Moscow region. A similar incident occurred on August 30, when air defense systems hit a drone en route to the capital in the Ruzsky district.